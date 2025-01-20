Toya Bush-Harris Says Her Kids Have Questioned Her About Her ‘Married to Medicine’ Drama The 'Married to Medicine' OG said her kids "are loving" her being on reality TV, despite their concerns. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 20 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@toyabushharris

While the ladies of Married to Medicine have their catty moments, at the end of the day, the women of the Bravo reality show are all about their families. Many cast members are mothers and instill in their children a hard work ethic and how to play once the hard work pays off.

Married to Medicine OG Toya Bush-Harris's children know all about living lavish lifestyles. On the show, we've watched her and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, have lived in luxury homes, experienced highs and lows in their income, and have done so while on TV. Despite it all, Toya remains dedicated to raising her sons into successful young men, just like their dad! Here's what to know about Toya Bush-Harris's children.

Who are Toya Bush-Harris's children?

Toya and Eugene married on July 19, 2008, months after meeting during a speed dating event. They went on to welcome their two sons, Ashton and Avery. Ashton was born in 2010, and Avery was born in 2012.

During Married to Medicine's run, we've watched Toya's sons grow from adorable young boys to be on their way to becoming young adults. On the show, Toya shared how being a mom to teen boys can be difficult, especially as they age and are more aware of the world around them. In Season 10 of M2M, Toya and Eugene decided it was time to have the often dreaded "talk" with their sons about "the birds and the bees."

The Bravolebrity has also shared that, as her kids get older, they have asked more about their mom's day job. From the beginning, Toya has been on M2M ﻿and had a few blowups with her cast members. However, despite the drama she's had on the show, she said her sons are more than happy with the lives they can afford through her reality TV fame.

"My sons are extremely happy,” Toya told Bravo's The Daily Dish in November 2023. "They’re loving their school. They’re loving their friends, and they’re loving their parents being on TV." “I’m like, 'Oh my goodness,'” she said of her kids having questions about the show. “'OK, do I need to censor myself now?'”

Toya held a baby shower on 'Married to Medicine' for a new "baby" that entered the Harris's home.

While Toya's kids will always be her babies, with them both being in their teens, she and her husband will become empty nesters sooner rather than later. So, it seemed fitting that Toya welcomed a new baby into her home. However, the baby isn't a human, but rather Toya's baby Birkin. I love that for her! In Season 11, Ep. 8, "Baby Birkin," Toya tells Eugene and her sons that she wants to have a "baby shower" for her first Birkin, Stormy, and proceeds to do just that.

She invited the ladies to her baby shower, which initially left them confused since they hadn't seen Toya pregnant or expressed wanting another child. Toya's co-star, Heavenly Kimes, even though the baby shower was a decoy to celebrate her and Toya's other co-star, Quad Webb's pregnancy. While Quad isn't pregnant, she's been dating her boyfriend, King, and has expressed her desire to have kids with him.

