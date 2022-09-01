Zach and Keith Spill Juicy Details on 'No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

The Try Guys' superhero origin story began at BuzzFeed, where the guys carved a niche and a dedicated fan following on YouTube by trying, well, everything. The guys eventually left BuzzFeed, creating their own independent YouTube channel in 2018.

From ballet to manicures to Keith trying to trick Eugene into sitting on his lap (among many, many other "try" videos), the Try Guys weren't afraid to try, and fail, and try again, poking fun at themselves the whole way.