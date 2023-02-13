Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Several 'Hogwarts Legacy' Items Are Exclusive to Twitch Drops By Jon Bitner Feb. 13 2023, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title.

Twitch always seems to collaborate with big games during their launch window, so it should come as no surprise that Twitch drops are available for Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re unfamiliar with the system, it’s a simple concept – by watching eligible Twitch streams, you can gain exclusive customization options for Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll need to take a few steps before cashing in your rewards, however, and some fans have stumbled into issues when trying to redeem their gear.

How to claim Twitch drops in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

To claim Twitch drops in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need to link your Twitch account with your Warner Bros. account. Once that’s done, you can start watching eligible Hogwarts Legacy streams on Twitch to earn free in-game cosmetics. Be sure to check your Twitch inventory to track your progress and get your drops. You can also tune in to the exclusive Avalanche Software Twitch channel to earn additional gear.

Not sure if a stream has Twitch drops enabled? Simply look for a message at the top of the Stream Chat that says drops have been activated for the current broadcast. Drops are live from now until Feb. 24, so you have plenty of time to cash in and get some free swag.

Twitch drops in 'Hogwarts Legacy' not showing up.

If your Twitch drops for Hogwarts Legacy aren’t showing up, you’re not alone. Several members of the community have run into the same problem, and there are a few culprits to consider. The most likely issue is that you haven’t claimed the rewards in both your Twitch Inventory and the Hogwarts Legacy drops site. Until you do this, you won’t see your in-game rewards. If you don’t see your rewards, try refreshing your browser.

Hi there! We appreciate you for letting us know you are also having trouble with the Twitch Drops. We'd recommend checking https://t.co/X58QJ7RqN4 to see if everything is set and connected. Once it's done, check our FAQ at https://t.co/aPZ8HdDaL0 Please let us know if that helps! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) February 8, 2023

There were also a few issues surrounding Merlin’s Cloak, and WB Games stepped in to offer a bit of advice for anyone affected by the issues. However, most issues simply boil down to users not claiming rewards on both Twitch and the Hogwarts Legacy website.

List of 'Hogwarts Legacy' Twitch drops.

Trying to figure out if linking your accounts and tuning in to Twitch is worth your hassle? Here’s a list of all the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops up for grabs: Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles - Facewear Cosmetic

Urchin Hat - Headwear Cosmetic

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf - Neckwear Cosmetic

Lilac Ensemble - Outfit Cosmetic

We know many of you didn't get the Merlin's Cloak Twitch Drop during our streams this week. We're planning more opportunities for you to get this cloak at various times over the next couple of weeks. More details to come. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) February 10, 2023

Unfortunately, Avalanche Software’s exclusive stream has ended – and so too has your chance to snag the Merlin’s Cloak Twitch drop. We might see it pop back up in the future, so keep your eyes peeled for more details. In fact, the Hogwarts Legacy Community Manager, Chandler Wood, recently announced that “more opportunities” for players to earn Merlin’s Cloak would take place in the coming weeks.

Also, note that drops can be earned even if you don’t yet own Hogwarts Legacy, making this a great opportunity to score gear before picking up a preowned copy or waiting for it to (possibly) hit Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.