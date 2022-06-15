5 Starbucks Stores Around the World That Are Worth Booking an Entire Vacation to Visit

Whether your summer vacation plans involve soaking up the sun on the pristine beaches of Bali, Indonesia, or taking strolls around the many cultural landmarks New York has on offer, one thing is certain: you will need refreshments. Eager explorers across the globe have to face a conundrum: devising healthy, budget-appropriate meal options that don't break the bank and can easily be accessed in their chosen holiday destination. That's where Starbucks enters the picture.