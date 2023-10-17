Home > Television > Reality TV Vince From 'the One That Got Away' Makes a Dating Show Comeback on 'FBoy Island' Vince Xu originally appeared on 'The One That Got Away' as a potential bachelor. He makes a comeback on Season 3 at 'FBoy Island'. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 17 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vincexu

Fans of reality dating shows can become easily invested in the love lives of hot strangers. Contestants on all types of series put their best foot forward in an attempt to find some form of true love with millions of folks watching, so it should come as no surprise that loyal viewers follow their lives and careers as closely as possible to see if they're really able to find a loving relationship through the magic of reality television. To that end, folks may even notice some crossover.

Crossovers and reappearances in future projects aren't just for multiverse storylines in comic books and superhero movies. Former reality dating show contestants can also make a resurgence in other dating competitions in another attempt to find love. It might be sad to know that things didn't work out for them in past shows, but they seem unafraid to dive back into the dating pool in a new series. Vince is one such veteran, having first appeared on The One That Got Away before making a comeback.

Vince from 'The One That Got Away' is back on the dating show market.

As his social media suggests, Vince Xu is a handsome personal injury lawyer based in Los Angeles. Aside from his professional credentials, Vince is no stranger to the reality show dating scene. He first made an appearance on a Prime Video reality series called The One That Got Away, which premiered back in June 2022. All 10 episodes of the first season dropped on the same day on June 24.

As the title suggests, the series focuses on connecting people with old flames and young flings to give them a second chance to find out what could have been with people from their individual pasts. Vince was one of six people on the show who was able to reunite with some missed connections to see if their love could withstand the test of time.

To that end, Vince was able to reconnect with some past lovers and companions like Yurika and Kasey Ma. Though the season ended with Vince getting engaged with Yurika, the relationship reportedly fizzled out due to long-distance woes. On the plus side, he was able to become "besties" with Kasey in the process, as indicated by Vince's Instagram posts. But despite having had one reality show relationship peter out, Vince is apparently ready to get back out there.

Vince returns to the dating show pool in 'FBoy Island'.

Ready to find love again, Vince made a splash in Season 3 of FBoy Island, which premiered on The CW on Oct. 16, 2023. The series follows three bachelorettes being courted by 21 men, all with an enormous cash prize on the line. The men are divided into nice guys who are interested in a connection and "FBoys" who are looking to sabotage the relationship and potentially keep the money for themselves.

Vince quickly became one to root for on FBoy Island. In fact, he made an immediate connection with Katie Thurston, a fan-favorite dating show alum who previously appeared in seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The two of them made an instant connection thanks to their shared history in dating show drama. But despite the chemistry between them, there's still the chance that Vince may be an FBoy with a devastating hand to play.