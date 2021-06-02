Virginia and Erik Are Trying to Figure Things out on ‘Couples' Cam’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In the clip, Erik and Virginia both explain how they had come to a mutual agreement about Virginia moving in. Erik allowed her to bring her cats, even though he's allergic to them, and Virginia agreed to move in provided that she got to have her own space in the condo. So far, it seems to have worked for them.

"I'd definitely say we'd had some disagreements over whether Virginia was gonna move into my condo or not," Erik says in the clip. "I think we made a good compromise."

Virginia agrees that she enjoys having space of her own in a condo that was Erik's, to begin with, and, for the most part, they have moved past their initial issues.