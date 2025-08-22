Were Gladys Knight and Aaliyah Related? Inside the R&B Icons’ Overlooked Connection The "Rock the Boat" diva performed with the Motown legend when she was only 11 years old. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 22 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singers Gladys Knight and Aaliyah had several parallels in their careers. They both found their way into the music industry at young ages, with Gladys leading her family's group, The Pips, as a young child. Aaliyah discovered her calling for a solo music career when she was even younger.

The musical icons also put themselves out there early in their careers, with Gladys finding early success on talent shows such as Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour, and Aaliyah following the same path decades later by entering the youth division on Star Search. Gladys and Aaliyah's early decisions to bet on themselves resulted in them both achieving massive success. But, despite their fame, some may not know they have familial ties. Here's what to know about how Gladys and Aaliyah were related.

Were Aaliyah and Gladys Knight related?

Yes, Aaliyah and Gladys Knight were related to each other. The "Midnight Train to Georgia" artist was the "Try Again" crooner's aunt by marriage. Gladys was married to Aaliyah's uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson, from 1974 until 1979. During their marriage, they had a son, Shanga Ali Hankerson, who was Aaliyah's older cousin. Although their marriage only lasted for five years and they divorced the year Aaliyah was born, Gladys remained in her niece's life.

The R&B legend was even featured in Aaliyah's Lifetime biopic, Aaliyah: Princess of R&B. In the film, Gladys, portrayed by actor Elise Neal, mentored her then 11-year-old niece as she accompanied her on a five-night stint in Las Vegas, Nev. The real Aaliyah would later credit Gladys for forcing her to come out of her shell during that experience.

*rare*, Aaliyah talks about her childhood concerts with Gladys Knight and how she assisted her in performing on P3 Soul, 2001 pic.twitter.com/OR6SaZx7aP — Young Nation /.\ (@Aaliyah_Fanatic) April 20, 2025

Gladys praised Aaliyah's "enormous talents" after she died.

As Aaliyah's career began to soar in the years following their early moments onstage, Gladys cheered for her niece's success. When the "One In A Million" singer's life was tragically cut short on Aug. 25, 2001, due to a fatal plane crash, her aunt reflected on the incredible work she accomplished, as well as what could've been.

"I watched her grow up, and, with the rest of the world, saw her achieve success with her special and unique talents,” Gladys said of Aaliyah in a 2001 interview with Hello! Magazine. "From an early age, I knew she had enormous talents, an intrinsic gift. When she first performed with me in Las Vegas, she was still quite young, but she already had it – that spark the world would later see and fall in love with."

Aaliyah was such a generational talent, and has become such a legend in her own right, that her being Gladys Knight's niece is a footnote https://t.co/vtNeK01wHg pic.twitter.com/pwzTXQuXZQ — Damian (@anarkissed__) December 15, 2024