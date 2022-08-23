'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Finds Its Lead Primate in Owen Teague
This is not a drill — we are returning to the Planet of the Apes.
In December 2019, news broke that filmmaker Wes Ball would helm the next installment in the iconic franchise; since then, there hasn't been much to reveal ... until now. By August 2022, writer-director Wes Ball delivered a script that amazed studio executives and even found the film's lead primate in an up-and-coming star.
We promise to deliver the casting news later, but for now, let's focus on the actual film. For starters, what will it be about? Wait, has 20th Century Studios set a release date? Keep reading for all the known details regarding Wes Ball's Planet of the Apes flick.
Plus, stick around to see who will assume the role of the all-new lead ape!
The release date for Wes Ball's 'Planet of the Apes' is currently TBD.
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but don't expect to see Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the big screen anytime soon because it's still in the pre-production stage. Deadline broke the news on Aug. 22, reporting that the 41-year-old director recently set over a script that "instantly excited [executives] about where the new story could take fans of the franchise."
Plot details remain under wraps as Wes Ball, best known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy, and studio executives hope to keep much of the story a surprise for new audiences and longtime fans of the renowned sci-fi film series.
That said, Deadline noted that the upcoming movie has been "a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and made it clear that the plan was to get the next Planet of the Apes pic in development as soon as possible."
Owen Teague will star as the lead primate in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.'
Since the film remains in pre-production, there isn't much else to report on; however, we can confirm that Wes Ball and 20th Century Studios began the casting process ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
While the search continues for the main human role, actor Owen Teague has been cast as the lead primate in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. According to Deadline, he "wowed execs with his screen tests and was offered the role in recent weeks."
On Aug. 22, the 23-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, writing that he's "thrilled beyond imagination" and "can't wait to start" on the project. Sure, he has some big shoes to fill following Andy Serkis' near-perfect portrayal as Caesar in the critically acclaimed reboot franchise, but we think he'll live up to the expectations.
The actor's big break came in 2017 when he starred as Patrick Hockstetter — a sadistic psychopath who terrorizes the Losers Club — in an adaptation of Stephen King's It. He also reprised his role in the 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two.
He soon followed that up with another Stephen King adaptation with the Paramount Plus limited series, The Stand. Since then, Owen has starred in projects such as Every Day, Montana Story, Black Mirror, and Mrs. Fletcher.
The actor's upcoming credits include the Netflix original film Reptile and the A24 comedy Beth & Don.