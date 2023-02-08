Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Yes, 'Your Place or Mine' Star Wesley Kimmel Is Related to Jimmy Kimmel By Katherine Stinson Feb. 7 2023, Updated 7:06 p.m. ET

Onscreen, Wesley Kimmel plays Jack, the son of Reese Witherspoon's character Debbie in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, which drops on the streamer on Feb. 10, 2023.

We know what you're wondering – is Wesley Kimmel of any relation to that one talk-show host? Who are Wesley Kimmel's parents? Here's what we know about the Your Place or Mine star's family.

Source: Getty Images 'Your Place or Mine' stars Ashton Kutcher, Wesley Kimmel, and Reese Witherspoon

Who are 'Your Place or Mine' star Wesley Kimmel's parents?

Wesley Kimmel's dad is writer, film/TV director, composer, and producer Jonathan Kimmel; his mom is Carly Hirsch Kimmel, who, yes, is also a writer, director, and producer (no Kimmel is allowed to be anything other than a multi-hyphenate apparently!). Wesley's full name is Wesley James Jack Kimmel, because "J" names appear to be a tradition in Wesley's family. (More on that later!)

According to the bio on Wesley's IMDb page, he actually got his start as the star of The Baby Bachelor, a comedic Bachelor spoof that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2013. Wesley has also appeared on WandaVision (he played one of the boys in WandaVision's infamous commercials), Good Girls, and The Book of Boba Fett (he was a Tusken kid) before he was cast in a starring role in Your Place or Mine.

Source: Netflix Eat your heart out, Ashton!

Wesley Kimmel is Jimmy Kimmel's nephew.

Wesley's father, Jonathan Kimmel, is actually the younger brother of famous talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. So yes, that means Wesley is, indeed, Jimmy Kimmel's nephew. In fact, per Jonathan's IMDb page, Jonathan was a director on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 498 episodes, spanning from 2012 to 2018. The Kimmel brothers even poked fun at themselves by selling a nepotism-themed comedy series to Fox back in 2017, per a Deadline report.

Sadly, The Nepotist never saw the light of syndicated-TV-comedy day. However, Wesley cracked audiences up as the Baby Bachelor, which was so popular that several episodes of the segment aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2013.

In a nice full-circle Kimmel family moment, Wesley actually appeared as a celebrity guest on the Feb. 2, 2023, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with his Your Place or Mine co-star Reese Witherspoon. So is that the last of Wesley's upcoming projects? Not so fast!

Wesley also has a role in the upcoming film Red One, which features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans as the two main stars. Unfortunately, details around the film are so tight that even the IMDb page for the film says the story synopsis is simply "Plot under wraps." However, there are several production photos of Chris Evans as Santa on set, so there's a huge hint about the film's plot right there!

