'Welcome to Wrexham' Star and Hollywood Hottie Ryan Reynolds Owns a Handful of Companies

“Showing up is so important and picking up the phone and having skin in the game,” Ryan Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our philosophy is to bring people together in fun, smart, unexpected ways — and I think alcohol, wireless, lower-tier Welsh football and ad tech all counts as a pretty unexpected grouping,” he explained, clearly aware that not everyone gets his approach to business.

“It’s about joy — as corny and silly as that sounds, I think it has real merit and traction.”