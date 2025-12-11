What Did Amanda Seyfried Say About Charlie Kirk? The ‘Mean Girls’ Star Refuses To Apologize The actor was one of many celebrities who spoke out about the right-wing activist's September 2025 assassination. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 11 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Amanda Seyfried rose to fame in the 2004 cult classic, Mean Girls. In the film, her character, Karen Smith wasn't someone we would say was attuned to politics (I mean, the girl thought she could predict the weather with her breasts). However, in real life, Amanda has proven she's unapologetic about letting the world know where she stands on political and global issues.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2025, the Emmy winner was among many voices who spoke out about Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah. While Amanda's comment put her on some's "ick" list, she hasn't backed down from what she said about the right-wing influencer.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Amanda Seyfried say about Charlie Kirk?

As the news of Charlie's death circulated, many online users discussed what happened to him on social media. Amanda shared her take on the situation, though it wasn't in the controversial commentator's favor. Underneath an Instagram post, the Mamma Mia star called Charlie "hateful." She also added another post stating the tragic way his life ended and the problematic way he lived should both be acknowledged.

"I don’t want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context," she wrote. "Spirited discourse – isn’t that what we should be having?” "We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” Amanda added. "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable. No one should have to experience this level of violence.

Article continues below advertisement

This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?”

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Seyfried said she's "not f---ing apologizing" for her comments about Charlie Kirk.

Months after her public stance regarding Charlie's death, Amanda revealed she has no regrets regarding what she said. According to her interview with Who What Wear, The Housemaid star said she got tons of calls from concerned loved ones asking if she was OK. Amanda, who has two children with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, also said she wondered if her comments might have put her and her family in danger. However, she shared she eventually realized she did what felt right to her.

"I'm not f---ing apologizing for that," she declared. "I mean, for fuck's sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course." "Thank God for Instagram," Amanda continued. "I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized—which is what people do, of course."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega