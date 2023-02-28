What Does the ‘AGT: All Stars’ Winner Get? It’s More About What They Don’t Get
The winner of America’s Got Talent: All Stars was revealed on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. We will reveal who won in this article, so, be warned: Spoilers are ahead!
Of course, given that judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel crowned a winner of the all-stars season, fans want to know what the person received. Is it big money? A huge opportunity that awaits? The answer to the question of what the AGT: All Stars winner walks away with may surprise some devoted fans.
What does the ‘AGT: All Stars’ winner get exactly?
When a winner of AGT: All Stars was crowned, well, the talented individual got — drumroll please — absolutely nothing! “There’s like nothing to win on this show other than the title,” judge Simon Cowell explained to Entertainment Tonight. He added that the contestants were still very nervous — even more so than when they appeared on the regular seasons of the NBC show.
One particular contestant overcame nerves to the point that he won the title of AGT: All Stars champion. That person was the runner up in Season 16, but this time, bested saxophonist Avery Dixon and soared to new heights as the winner.
So, who won ‘AGT: All Stars?’
Aerialist Aidan Bryant (not to be confused with SNL star Aidy Bryant) is the winner of America’s Got Talent: All Stars. As he said after his win, per USA Today, "This experience is crazy. I am so thankful. This is so crazy, y’all. This meant so much to me."
Aidan, who is only 18 and talented no matter how you slice it, still surprised viewers by taking home the title. His win was immediately debated on social media, with one person tweeting, “He deserves it.” But other fans weren’t so sure.
Some viewers even questioned the veracity of the results, with one person tweeting, "Can't believe these #AGT results. My guess is that the superfans are producers, or some other person(s) choosing winners based on the kind of talent already in Vegas, or haven't won before, or other non-talent based reasons. #AGTAllStarsFinale."
'AGT: All Stars' winner Aidan Bryant can next be seen in Las Vegas.
Per a tweet from Aidan, he will be starring in America’s Got Talent Superstars Live in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Luxor. You can get tickets for the 2023 season now if you plan to be on the strip soon. Indeed, The Progress Index confirms the talented aerialist will be enjoying a one-year residency at the hotel and casino.
Incredibly, the Virginia native is self-taught. He followed YouTube videos and used bed sheets to perfect the talent that has afforded him international fame and the title of AGT: All Stars champion.
Congratulations to Aidan! Even though he didn't win a pile of cash, we're guessing his future is looking very bright after winning the first season of the all-stars show, having ultimately beaten out 60 contestants!