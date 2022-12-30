The 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Judges Include Some Familiar Faces

Fans have a chance to vote in one more act, with the finals also allowing fans to vote for the winner. Still, the acts first must impress the judges, who are none other than Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews will emcee the show, as per usual.

Let's dive into how long each judge has been on AGT and what they love about their roles on the long-running show.