What Does Wig Mean? Learn All About the Meaning of the Internet Slang Term Katy Perry popularized the term on 'American Idol.' By Niko Mann Published June 2 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET

People are wondering what the term "wig" means after the slang term took over social media, and we have got the tea! The term was popularized by Katy Perry on American Idol after the "Roar" singer repeatedly used the internet slang on the show.

The term "wig" went viral after Katy said it on the talent show, and now, folks want to know — what does wig mean? Is it the same thing as a wig one wears on their head? We've got the answer!

What does wig mean?

So, what in the world does the slang term "wig" mean? According to Collins Dictionary, the term is internet slang for when something is impressive, amazing, or admirable, or when something causes excitement and surprise.

The term is mostly used to refer to something being so amazing that one's wig fell off during the excitement. It's like saying, "Wow!" or "Holy s--t!" The slang is widely used on the internet.

Katy Perry confirmed that she is wearing a wig on #Idol tonight. pic.twitter.com/h32PkY6pzl — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 30, 2024

Katy Perry popularized the term on 'American Idol.'

Katy Perry popularised the term on American Idol while working as a judge on the talent show. The "Firework" singer would use the term when a contestant knocked folks' socks off with their performance. Another way to express someone singing extremely well is to say "sang." The term "sang" originated in Black pop culture. One might say of the late powerhouse singer Whitney Houston, "She could sang!!!" or, "She could blow!!"

Perry filled Jimmy Kimmel in on the meaning of the term while appearing on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" back in 2018. “It’s a language that sometimes the kids and I speak," she said. "It’s a little bit internet language. When somebody basically sings really well and they ‘sang,’ they sing so well that the wig flies off. I’ve worn many wigs. Sometimes the glue [on the wig] is not strong enough to hold the vibrations, and the wig flies all across the room."

The term is most used by the LGBTQ+ community. According to PEOPLE, a contestant named Noah Davis went viral for saying "wig" during his audition for the show in Season 16. With one word, he immediately got Katy's attention before singing while also playing the piano for his audition.

Katy asked Noah, "Did you just say 'wig'? I know, wig. I feel that already." Noah recently said that he didn't remember saying "wig" during his audition because he was so tired, but the moment quickly went viral on the internet.

