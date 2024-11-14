Home > FYI What Drinks Qualify for Red Cup Day? Everything to Know About Starbucks's Festive Giveaway Red Cup Day is Starbucks’s annual celebration where customers can get a free, festive reusable cup with select drink purchases. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 14 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexisleknight

Get ready to celebrate — Red Cup Day has arrived! Starbucks is celebrating the holiday season by giving customers a festive, reusable red cup with the purchase of select holiday drinks. It’s a fun tradition that Starbucks customers look forward to each year as a chance to kick off the season with a collectible cup that’s both festive and eco-friendly.

If you’re planning to grab a red cup today, you might be wondering which drinks qualify for the giveaway. Not all beverages are eligible, so knowing which seasonal favorites will get you a red cup is key. From classics like the Peppermint Mocha to newer holiday treats, we’ll break down what options you have if you want that festive holiday cup. Keep reading to find out what drinks qualify for Red Cup Day as you head out to join in on the Starbucks holiday fun!

What drinks qualify for Red Cup Day at Starbucks?

Starbucks offers a variety of holiday drinks that qualify for the festive, reusable red cup giveaway. To participate, simply order any size of a handcrafted holiday beverage — hot, iced, or blended — and receive a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks red cup. The cup giveaway is available for orders placed in-store, at the drive-thru, through the Starbucks app, and even with delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, GrubHub, or the Starbucks app. Per Starbucks's website, the company is waiving the delivery fee for those who place a delivery order through the Starbucks app in honor of Red Cup Day.

The list of eligible holiday drinks includes both new and classic seasonal favorites. For those who enjoy fruity flavors, Starbucks offers the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, the Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher, or the Cran-Merry Drink.

Apple lovers can opt for the Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, or the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. There are also indulgent options like the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, or the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Cozy classics like Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, or White Hot Chocolate are also on the list.

Fans of traditional holiday flavors can also enjoy the Peppermint Mocha, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, or the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Lastly, those who enjoy a cold coffee treat can purchase a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew.

However, it’s important to note that some drinks, like the Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve beverages, are not included in the Red Cup Day offer.

Red Cup Day at Starbucks is a holiday highlight for coffee lovers, offering a fun way to celebrate the season with a collectible cup. With a range of festive drinks eligible for the giveaway, there’s a seasonal favorite for everyone — whether you’re a fan of the rich Peppermint Mocha, the creamy Caramel Brulée Latte, or one of the other holiday creations.