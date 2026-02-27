Kate Chastain and Plane Jane Break Down Their ‘House of Villains’ Beef (EXCLUSIVE) “I think that Plane Jane came in hot, a little too hot for her position on the show, in my opinion." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 27 2026, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Fans of Peacock’s House of Villains were anticipating seeing all of the campy, yet drama-filled shenanigans that take place on the show. In Season 3, more of our favorite villains within the reality-verse, including Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother), Drita D’Avanzo (Mob Wives), Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset), and Tom Sandoval (The Traitors, Vanderpump Rules), proved their evil ways can pay off.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain joined HOV fresh off her time putting her conniving skills to use on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors. Within the first few minutes in the HOV, Kate ruffled a few feathers among her co-stars, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Plane Jane. Ahead of the HOV Season 3 premiere, Distractify spoke to Kate and Plane Jane about their drama inside the house.

Source: Peacock Kate Chastain on House of Villains

Kate Chastain claims Plane Jane came in “a little too hot” on ‘House of Villains.’

While speaking to Kate at the House of Villains press junket before the Season 3 premiere on Feb. 26, 2026, the Bravolebrity admitted she didn’t click much with multiple cast members, telling us she doesn’t follow “90 percent of them” on Instagram, and has only managed to stay friendly on social media with fellow co-star Drita, who stated in their joint interview that she never underestimated her co-star’s wrath.

Kate told us she and Plane Jane were especially at odds throughout the season because the Drag Race contestant “underestimated” her. “I think that Plane Jane came in hot, a little too hot for her position on the show, in my opinion,” she told Distractify. “And you know, I think that as the season goes on, she realizes that perhaps she underestimated me.”

Kate hinted there was tension between her and Plane Jane back in November 2025. At the time, she spoke about their time filming together in an interview with Pride Magazine at Bravocon 2025. Kate seemingly threw shade in Plane Jane’s direction when she said, “She's a plane... I'm more of a yacht. So, we're on different levels,” and hinted that, if she were an actual plane, she would be “Spirit.”

Plane Jane said Kate Chastain, is "not very good at first impressions.”

Plane Jane also dished on what happened between her and Kate. “I feel like Kate is just very, like a very interesting character,” she said. “I would say she's very hard to read. As we saw with New York, she's not very great at first impressions.”

Source: Peacock Paul Abrahamian and Plane Jane

Plane Jane is, of course, referring to Kate instantly getting on the HBIC’s bad side when she entered the HOV house. When she arrived, she asked New York what her name was. Kate later admitted on The Viall Files that she knew New York’s name, but wanted to give her the chance to choose between her Flavor of Love name and her first name, Tiffany. Nonetheless, the remark offended the two-time HOV contestant.

“Girl, you know me so well,” New York shadily stated in a confessional. While Plane Jane didn’t share what exactly caused her and Kate’s fallout, she said fans might be surprised by what’s ahead for them as the season continues.

