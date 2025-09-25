'Marvel Zombies' Failed to Explain What Happened to Bucky Barnes in the Animated Reality The Winter Soldier appeared in the episode of 'What If...?' that inspired the spinoff limited series. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 25 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of mysteries. Disney's blockbuster franchise constantly establishes new realities, characters, and storylines that keep its loyal fans on the edge of their seats. Disney+ is the outlet Marvel uses for the production and release of their television series. Through live-action and animated productions, the franchise continues to expand in unexpected ways.

The highly-anticipated Marvel Zombies explores a reality in which a deadly virus has taken over the universe. The animated story featured the return of several beloved characters, and some viewers were expecting to see the Winter Soldier. What happened to Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Zombies? Here's what we know about the fate of Captain America's best friend in this particular timeline.

What happened to Bucky Barnes in 'Marvel Zombies'?

Bucky Barnes was nowhere to be found in Marvel Zombies. However, there's an explanation as to why the Winter Soldier couldn't help the survivors of this reality to fight against the Red Queen (Elizabeth Olsen) and her army of monsters. The premise of Marvel Zombies was established during an episode of What If...?. The first animated series to be produced as part of the MCU followed the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) as he witnessed events unfold across multiple realities.

Source: Disney+

In one of these episodes, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and her family bring back a mysterious virus from an attempt to rescue Janet van Dyne. The disease quickly spreads across the universe, turning almost the entire population into zombies. Due to the complicated nature of her abilities, Wanda Maximoff was able to retain some of her consciousness and intelligence, which is why she gathered an army.

During an action-packed confrontation, Wanda blasted Bucky away from the battlefield. The fate of the Winter Soldier was left uncertain in What If...?. This is why the character was nowhere to be seen in Marvel Zombies. Bucky might have physically survived the fall, but with the planet filled with zombies, his survival chances were low. None of the characters in Marvel Zombies had even heard back from Bucky.

Will Bucky Barnes return to the MCU?

The version of Bucky Barnes that was introduced in the zombies episode of What If...? could return to the franchise if a second season of Marvel Zombies is announced. As of September 25, 2025, Disney+ hadn't confirmed if another installment of the story would be produced. After the release of Marvel Zombies, Marvel Animation is scheduled to work on a second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Source: Disney+

Even if this particular iteration of Bucky Barnes steps away from the spotlight, the main version of the character is scheduled to return in Avengers: Doomsday. After coming back to the big screen thanks to Thunderbolts*, Bucky will be happy to help his friends fight against the deadliest threat the MCU has ever seen.