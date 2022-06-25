Carolyn Warmus Talks Brain Tumor Saga: “I Will Never Be Back to What I Was”

If you’ve caught The Fatal Attraction Murder on Oxygen, you might have noticed that the right side of Carolyn Warmus’ face seems to be partly paralyzed. As Carolyn explains in the two-part special, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and has gone under the knife multiple times for brain surgeries, face surgeries, and eye surgeries.

And in case you’re unfamiliar with Carolyn’s story, the former teacher spent 27 years in prison after being found guilty of the 1989 murder of her lover’s wife.