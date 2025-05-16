‘The Bachelor’ Alum Catherine Giudici Mourns Her Father, Carey Couper Giudici: “Bye Daddy” "I love you. See you soon." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 16 2025, 5:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@catherinegiudici

One thing about Bachelor Nation, once you're in the elite club, you're part of it for life. Many past stars from the franchise still connect with fan-favorite winners online, such as Catherine Lowe (nee Giudici).

Catherine entered The Bachelor in Season 17 and won the season's star, Sean Lowe's heart. Over a decade later, the couple have been married since 2014 and share three children — Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia Mejia. Catherine often posts about her life with her family on social media. She took to her platform to confirm a devastating family update regarding her dad, Carey Couper Giudici. Here's what happened.

What happened to 'The Bachelor' alum Catherine Giudici's dad, Carey Giudici?

In May 2025, Catherine revealed her father had died. She shared the news through a carousel of 20 photos and videos showing their times together and him with her children and other loved ones.

"Bye Daddy," Catherine captioned the post. "I love you. See you soon."

The graphic designer didn't discuss her father's cause of death in the post, opting to focus on their happier times. However, his twin brother John Couper shared in a Facebook post that he died in Mexico. He added that Carey was having "trouble breathing but ready to embark on his next journey."

"It's hard to process the experience of losing someone you were close to long before you were born 77 years ago, but loss is part of gain — the greater our gain, the harsher our loss," John wrote. "More importantly, the deeper our chance to learn." After sharing her post, Catherine received tons of love from fans and her Bachelor Nation and ABC family. Many expressed their heartfelt condolences and healing thoughts to her and her family.