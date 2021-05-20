Are People Cracking Down on Crackstreams? Why Isn't the Site Working?

Streaming services are quickly becoming more expensive than cable. It used to be that you had an Amazon Prime subscription and a Netflix account and you were good. But now with Hulu, Discovery Plus , Paramount Plus , Disney Plus , and Ultra 4k splendor-vision add-ons, you're paying $100 a month for entertainment and still getting screwed on your internet bill.

So it's no wonder that people turn to sites like Crackstreams . But what recently happened to the service that so many people use?

What happened to Crackstreams? Was it shut down?

Here's the thing about streaming sites that gain popularity: They get shut down. While said shutdowns usually don't last forever, that's what recently happened to the popular service. What sets apart Crackstreams from other online streaming sites like Soap2Day or PopcornTime is that it offers a ton of different pay-per-view and sporting events on its platform.

So while networks are probably not going to pursue people who are streaming major league sports games, it's a different story when it comes to PPVs. Especially for things like MMA and boxing matches, where the immediate outcomes/highlight reels after-the-fact get rid of the need to pay to watch said events live, the companies that put on these events are very interested in forcing sites like Crackstreams to close up shop for good.

UFC President Dana White recently stated that he was assiduously pursuing anti-piracy lawsuits against a massive illegal streaming site, and the site in question was Crackstreams. The fight mogul promised that he had something in store for whoever decided to stream a recent pay-per-view, but no one was arrested following the airing of the UFC 257 card.

If your paying for any fight cards and not using crack streams your doing it wrong — Peter Beiro (@BeiroPeter) May 16, 2021

During a press conference, he said, "I told you guys that we found the guy and we were watching him. He put out a statement that night, said ‘I will not be streaming the McGregor vs. Poirier anymore, but I will show you how to buy it legally,’ and put out this huge statement. Now his whole streaming service has been deleted and is gone. Disappeared. One down and s--t load to go. I’m ready," according to MMA Fighting.

Is crackstreams even working rn? Isn’t for me — carlo$ (@713carloss) May 16, 2021

Crackstreams has been known to be the biggest hub for MMA events, and fans have noticed that it's constantly been going down or not broadcasting UFC fights in a timely manner. Does Dana White's strong-armed policy towards pirates have something to do with the service not working? Many fans seem to think so.

Crackstreams isn’t working for the first time in like forever :( any other good streams? — MarMar (@Marrr408) May 16, 2021