What Happened to Kassidi in 'Shameless'? Her Story Arc Got Dark in Season 9 Kassidi was introduced to 'Shameless' fans as Carl Gallagher's girlfriend, and later wife, in Season 8. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 28 2025, 5:37 p.m. ET

For 11 seasons, Shameless was one of the most-watched unhinged family dramedies. Led by William H. Macy as one of the worst TV dads ever, Frank Gallagher, the Gallagher family undoubtedly loved one another, though everybody else — including Frank — was TBD. Despite this, Shameless had some memorable love stories, as all of the Gallagher siblings kept a rotation of love interests.

While the earlier seasons focused on the messy love lives of the eldest ones, Fiona (Emmy Rossum), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), and Ian (Cameron Monaghan), the younger sibs — Debbie (Emma Kenney) and Carl (Ethan Cutosky), had a few hilarious mishaps in the romance department. Carl especially dealt with a few chaotic exes, including his former wife, Kassidi Gallagher (Sammi Hanratty). Kassidi and Carl's relationship went from Bonnie and Clyde to Misery in a matter of a season before she mysteriously disapperared. Here's what went down.

What happened to Kassidi from 'Shameless?'

Kassidi and Carl met in Season 8 of Shameless when he takes her and several other runaways and held them in his family's basement. The teens eventually fall for one another, and Kassidi abandons her wealthy family to live with Carl and the Gallaghers. At one point, they married in a courthouse ceremony. However, despite falsifying documents to appear of legal age, their marriage was not legally binding due to their actual underage status. The other Gallagher family members were not present as they did not support this union.

After their faux marriage, Carl and Kassidi argued over his decision to return to military school since he was only supposed to be home for the summer. She eventually follows him by setting up a camp outside the fence of the school in Season 9. While Kassidi saw it as a supportive gesture towards her husband, he doesn't see it that way and expressed how annoyed he was by her.

Carl's subordinate, Dave Huntington, played by Robert Ochoa, noticed how angry his command was by Kassidi's presence. Because he's already on thin ice, Dave decided to take matters into his own hands. He admitted to Carl in a Season 9 scene that he "handled" the situation with Kassidi and confirmed "the body won't be found," implying that he killed Kassidi. Later, a deleted scene posted on YouTube shows Kassidi being abducted by someone, presumably Dave, and buried in a location away from the military base.