Here's Why Medusa Is Missing From 'The Masked Singer'

On the March 8 episode of The Masked Singer, fans were introduced to three new contestants: the Gargoyle, the Squirrel, and the Wolf. However, two contestants were seemingly missing.

Article continues below advertisement

Medusa and the California Roll were both MIA on The Masked Singer stage — does that mean they are no longer in the competition? Keep reading to find out!

What happened to Medusan on 'The Masked Singer?'

Source: FOX

Last week, Medusa was saved by the judges who rang the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell to save her following the Battle Royale in Episode 3. She has performed several songs on the show including "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra and an ABBA classic.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, for fans, she won't make her return to The Masked Singer until all of the kings and queens compete later in the season. So, viewers will have to wait a bit longer to see her perform again.

Fans will also have to wait a bit to see the California Roll perform again.

Just like Medusa, the California Roll is also missing in action, prompting many fans to share their frustration about the show's new format on social media. "This new system really sucks, I had hoped they’d get rid of it after last season," one person tweeted before another added, "I remember when The Masked Singer was an actual competition and not fixed like it basically is these past 2 seasons. This format is lame and honestly boring."

Article continues below advertisement

A third chimed in, "It takes the fun out of it. I don’t have time to guess."

So, who are Medusa and the California Roll? Warning: spoilers ahead!

Source: Getty Images Lorde, Pentatonix, and Bishop Briggs

Since the identities of both Medusa and the California Roll are still secret, we only have clues and judges' guesses to make our predictions. As of now, Medusa is predicted to be Florence Welch, Lorde, or Bishop Briggs.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the California Roll, the audience seems to agree unanimously and think it is none other than Pentatonix. "I don’t even watch The Masked Singer but from seeing one clip of the California Roll i can immediately tell that it’s Pentatonix lmao Scott’s voice is so obvious," one tweeted. Another agreed, writing, "I don’t even watch The Masked Singer but from seeing one clip of the California Roll i can immediately tell that it’s Pentatonix lmao Scott’s voice is so obvious."