Miki Garcia Shares Details About Her Horrific Experiences in 'Secrets of Playboy'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 23 2022, Published 9:59 a.m. ET
Season 1 of Secrets of Playboy aims to cast light on the complications women working as Playboy bunnies had to face during their time on the job.
Released on Jan. 24, 2022, on A&E, each episode of Season 1 tackles a different slice of recent history. The episode airing on Feb. 21, 2022, focused on the story of Miki Garcia and "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten.
What happened to Miki Garcia?
Miki shared new details about her experiences as a Playmate in a new episode of Secrets of Playboy. Born in Kingman, Ariz., in 1947, Miki became acquainted with the world of Playboy in the 1970s.
A popular Playmate, she also landed appearances on one episode of The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and Stacey in the same period. Over time, she quickly rose to the top of the hierarchy at Playboy.
She served as Miss January 1973, and she was appointed as Playboy's director of promotions the same year. She stayed in the role up until 1982. As Miki told Fox News, accepting the position enabled her to escape a very dodgy situation.
"I decided to go after the position because I had traveled through the company for four years, and during that time, something horrific happened to me. I was not able to speak out," she claimed. "I was threatened by a very powerful man."
"I also incurred a lot of other negative experiences," she claimed. "I thought I could make a difference. I could protect the women more, give them better working conditions, up their pay."
In Secrets of Playboy, Miki alleges that she was raped twice by the same person, who was described by Daily Mail as a "sponsor." The identity of the person is unknown. According to USA Today, the person inflicting harm may have been a prominent TV actor.
"When my rapist ordered up a Playmate for a job, I simply instructed my secretary to tell him to never call again, never," Miki added, via Daily Mail. "He would never, never, ever get a model from Playboy ... Never!"
PJ Masten recounts similar experience in 'Secrets of Playboy.'
PJ, who oversaw the day-to-day operations, has memories of an equally harrowing encounter. "He started kissing me, and he started grabbing me, and I said, 'Please,'" she alleged. "This was a big executive."
"I said, 'Please don't do this.' And he said, 'Why do you think you came to work in corporate?'" she claimed in another episode. "He said, 'You have to play the game if you want to do anything in corporate. I was not an active participant. He just did what he had to do and turned around ... [he] raped me and he walked out."
PJ Masten was among the 12 Playboy bunnies to come forward and accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault circa 2014. She also accused Marv Albert of sexual assault in the past.
Secrets of Playboy airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.