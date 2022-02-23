Miki Garcia Shares Details About Her Horrific Experiences in 'Secrets of Playboy'

Season 1 of Secrets of Playboy aims to cast light on the complications women working as Playboy bunnies had to face during their time on the job.

Released on Jan. 24, 2022, on A&E, each episode of Season 1 tackles a different slice of recent history. The episode airing on Feb. 21, 2022, focused on the story of Miki Garcia and "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten.