'Secrets of Playboy' Revealed the Sad Fate of Playboy Bunny Adrienne Pollack

Beverly recalled seeing Adrienne just around the time Adrienne turned 23 that same year. A few weeks later, Adrienne's family was notified by police that Adrienne had died. The cause? An accidental overdose of quaaludes.

Sondra Theodore, a former Playmate and one of Hugh's exes, corroborated that quaalude usage was normal at the mansion ("they were used for sex"), but that you had to be careful how much you took.