Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Sandra's Forehead Scar Becomes Talking Point Among 'The Traitors' Fans In Season 2 of 'The Traitors,' contestant Sandra Diaz-Twine bumped into a tombstone during the graveyard challenge, resulting in a cut on her forehead. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 1 2024, Updated 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Guess what, folks? We're officially halfway through Season 2 of The Traitors, and our anxiety levels have skyrocketed to heights we never imagined! We're practically teetering on the edge of our seats, eagerly awaiting the epic moment when the faithfuls wise up and kick one of those sneaky traitors to the curb.

Article continues below advertisement

While we wait with bated breath for that juicy drama, let's take a detour and focus on one of the shining stars among the faithfuls: Sandra Diaz-Twine. The queen of Survivor has been holding her own in the game, but there's something new on the scene. For those unaware, Sandra's sporting a flashy new accessory — a scar on her forehead! What's the story behind it? How did it come to be? Read on for all the known details.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to 'The Traitors' contestant Sandra Diaz-Twine's forehead?

After binge-watching the first three episodes of the season, eagle-eyed viewers of The Traitors started buzzing about Sandra's nasty forehead scar. Many turned to social media, with a concerned fan taking to the show's — currently the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms — subreddit and inquiring if anyone has the scoop on what happened to the Survivor legend.

"Just wondering if anyone knows what happened to Sandra's forehead and where that nasty gash came from? Did she hurt herself in a competition, or is it like, a thing she's had since Survivor? Just curious," Redditor u/OneAndOnlySlack asked in The Traitors subreddit.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, our competition queen put an end to all the wild speculation! Sandra herself took to Instagram on January 19 and dished out the truth: "I got my scar from the night of the cemetery mission. I ran into a tombstone running from the lights. It's fading but still there." Ouch, that's definitely gotta hurt!

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans and fellow Traitors cast members flooded the comments section, hailing Sandra's rugged forehead scar as the epitome of badassery. Mercedes "MJ" Javid, her Traitors co-star, crowned Sandra the ultimate "baddie." "Maybe it helped you in the game!" one fan wrote. "People didn't feel threatened with your badass scar."

A second person said, "It looks so badass on you, at least," while a third added, "It just makes you look so badass!" "The scar makes you more attractive in a very aggressive way," someone else shared.

Article continues below advertisement