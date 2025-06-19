What Happened to Smoke in 'Sinners' Is a Powerful End to a Tragic Character Arc (SPOILERS) What was the meaning behind Smoke's final vision in 'Sinners'? By Trisha Faulkner Published June 19 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Spoiler alert: This article contains massive spoilers for the film Sinners. There’s a lot to take in during the final stretch of Sinners, but nothing hits harder than Smoke’s ending. Played by Michael B. Jordan, Smoke is one of the movie’s twin brothers. By the end of the film, however, his journey comes to a heartbreaking yet strangely peaceful end. If you found yourself wondering what really happened to Smoke in Sinners, you aren’t alone.

Article continues below advertisement

While his brother Stack ends up turning into a vampire and escaping with Mary (Hailee Steinfeld), Smoke makes a totally different choice. It is that decision that weighs heavily on audiences as the movie rolls to credits. What happened exactly? Keep reading for a recap.

Source: Warner Bros.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Smoke in "Sinners" starts with one last fight.

After saving Sammie and taking out Remmick, Smoke knows the Ku Klux Klan is coming for him. So, he gears up, grabs every weapon he has, and launches a surprise attack. It’s brutal, and it’s clear he’s not expecting to walk away from it. He ends up getting shot and falls next to a badly injured Hogwood, the leader of the Klan.

That’s when things shift. Smoke, lying there bleeding out, asks Hogwood for a cigarette. Hogwood hands him his pack, probably hoping it’ll save him. But, that moment leads into something way deeper, Variety confirms.

Article continues below advertisement

Smoke lights the cigarette, but when he looks over, he sees something he never expected — Annie (Wunmi Mosaku), who'd been killed the night before, sitting nearby, calmly feeding their baby girl, whom they lost when she was very young. Annie tells him to toss the cigarette if he wants to hold his daughter. It’s not just a sweet line — it means something. Smoke can’t hold onto his old life if he wants to be with the people he loves.

Article continues below advertisement

He drops the cigarette, shoots Hogwood one last time, and finally holds his child. It’s a powerful moment. For the first time in the movie, we see Smoke not as a fighter or criminal — but just as a dad. It’s the name Annie uses — Elijah, not Smoke — that shows he’s letting go of who he used to be.

Smoke seemingly accepted his fate and knew what was coming.

Earlier in the film, Smoke takes off Annie’s magical charm bag before heading into the fight. That bag had kept him alive through wars and years of crime, and taking it off felt like he knew what was coming. It wasn’t just bravery — it was acceptance. He’d lost Stack, lost Annie, and lost the life he might have had. All that was left was one final stand.

Article continues below advertisement

Per USA Today, director Ryan Coogler later said in an interview that Smoke saw himself as too far gone to be saved. But, in those last moments, Annie shows up and offers him a way back to the man he used to be. That’s why the ending makes so much sense — it’s not about Smoke dying, it’s about Elijah coming home.