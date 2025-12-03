‘RHOSLC's' Whitney Rose Temporarily Lost Ownership of Her Beauty Brand, Wild Rose Beauty The Bravo star launched her beauty business in 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitneywildrose

Since she's been on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose has been about her business. Whether that includes her personal endeavors and keeping her family with husband Justin Rose afloat or her actual business practices, Whitney has kept it real about what's going on in her life as much as possible, likely with the awareness that fans will dig up her dirt for her.

During her time on RHOSLC, the mother of two dealt with a shift in her beauty business, Wild Rose Beauty. In Season 6 of the series, Whitney finally opened up about what happened to Wild Rose Beauty and how she managed to revive the brand.

What happened to Wild Rose Beauty?

Wild Rose Beauty was undoubtedly a huge part of Whitney's life. So, when she was on the verge of losing it, it explained why she was so upset during the beginning of RHOSLC Season 6. In the season premiere, which aired on Sept. 16, 2025, Whitney shared she was reeling from a "failed" business venture that had affected her and Justin's finances. She admitted the venture left her and her husband with "nothing," including her losing ownership on the company she created.

Although Whitney didn't mention Wild Rose Beauty by name on the show, she later shared more insight into how she was feeling during the episode. According to an Instagram post she shared after the premiere, she admitted her "failed" business venture was "tied to" Wild Rose Beauty. Whitney also thanked her fans for supporting her through the difficult moment.

"As hard as it is to admit failure on such a public level it was liberating to speak my truth," she wrote. "The truth that I couldn’t see at that point in time is that I didn’t fail, I was actually just being protected by the universe and redirected back to my life path. I want to thank everyone who has stood by me and encouraged me to keep going."

"Most of all, thank you to all of my customers, brand ambassadors and everyone who continues to support me and my small business no matter what," Whitney continued. "I see you, I feel you, I appreciate you and I love you. THANK YOU!"

Whitney Rose relaunched and regained ownership of Wild Rose Beauty in September 2025.

Fortunately, Whitney didn't have to wait long to get her business back. On Sept. 17, 2025, the day after the RHOSLC premiere released, she announced that she had officially reclaimed ownership of Wild Rose Beauty. According to Whitney's statement to PR Newswire, she shared how relaunching the brand brought her back to the root of why she created the brand.