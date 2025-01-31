What Is Pete Buttigieg Doing Now? “Making Up for Lost Time” and Getting Outside More "Looking forward to making up for some lost time." By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 31 2025, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Pete Buttigieg has been one of the most recognizable figures in Democratic politics. From making history as the first openly gay cabinet member to leading the Department of Transportation through major infrastructure projects, he’s rarely been out of the spotlight. Now that his time in the Biden administration is over, many are wondering: What is Pete Buttigieg doing now?

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, he’s taking a well-earned break — but not necessarily stepping away from public life for good. Keep reading as we learn more about his plans for his future.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Pete Buttigieg doing now?

After wrapping up his role as transportation secretary in early 2025, Pete is shifting his focus to family, teaching, and personal interests. In an exit interview with Politico, he reflected on the toll politics has taken on his personal life. Above all else, he’s looking forward to his life being a little simpler.

“I got what I asked for for Christmas, which is a splitting maul and a new axe,” he told Politico. “So I’ll be chopping a lot of wood and being outside a little more.” It’s not just about enjoying the outdoors — Pete is also thinking about ways to stay engaged intellectually. “I want to spend more time engaged with ideas and with students,” he said. “I’m looking at ways to make that possible.”

Article continues below advertisement

The biggest priority, though? Spending time with his husband, Chasten, and their two young children, Penelope and Joseph. “The family pays a pretty big price when you’re involved in politics and public life,” he admitted. “Looking forward to making up for some lost time.”

Article continues below advertisement

He isn’t ruling out a return to politics.

While Pete is enjoying some time away from the pressures of public office, his political career may not be over. In early 2025, speculation has swirled about his potential Senate run in Michigan, where he and his family have lived since 2022.

Though he hasn’t confirmed any plans, reports suggest that he’s considering his options. Pete has remained active in public discussions, weighing in on policy issues and continuing to engage with Democratic leadership. Given his high profile within the party, many believe it’s only a matter of time before he takes on another major role — whether that’s in elected office, another cabinet position, or something else entirely.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

What did he accomplish during his run as transportation secretary?

During his four years in the Biden administration, Pete oversaw one of the largest infrastructure investment periods in modern U.S. history. He played a key role in rolling out the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which helped fund improvements in roads, bridges, and public transit across the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete admitted that his job as transportation secretary was a bit of a thankless one as it wasn’t the kind of thing that made headlines often. He, however, also clarified that no news was often good news in this line of work. His tenure wasn’t without controversy, though. He faced criticism for how the department handled supply chain disruptions and high-profile transportation crises, including airline meltdowns and train derailments.

What’s next for Pete Buttigieg?