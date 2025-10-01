The 'Twilight' Crocs Have an Official Release Date The shoe features both Edward and Jacob. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 1 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Crocs

Some movies leave a permanent mark on pop culture. Years after they first premiered in theaters, fans continue to keep their legacy alive by rewatching them or purchasing merchandise related to the story. These investments are what keep the stories alive. Without an engaged fandom, some projects can be forgotten in just a couple of years. Theatrical re-released, collectible figures and more are some of things that keep fans coming back for more.

Article continues below advertisement

But what about a pair of Crocs shoes designed around a movie? That has the possibility of keeping fans engaged, even devoted followers of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight. The teen romance saga is more alive than ever, more than a decade after the release of the final installment. When will the Crocs based on Twilight be available for purchase? Here's what we know about the product that will have fans remembering the good old days of the franchise.

When will the 'Twilight' Crocs be released?

According to the official Crocs website, the Twilight shoes are expected to be available for purchase on November 18, 2025. The product is constantly sold out, with fans of the saga getting their hands on any pair that becomes available on the website. It's hard enough for Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) to choose between Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob Black) Taylor Lautner. Thankfully, fans won't have that problem. Each shoe is based on the two characters fighting for Bella.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Crocs

The Crocs will give customers the option to insert plastic pins based on the Twilight Saga. Everyone who fell in love with the dramatic story back in the day will get a chance to wear their love for the characters proudly. The shoes are available for men and women of all sizes, but fans have to register for a waiting list because of the high demand for the product.

Article continues below advertisement

An animated series based on 'Midnight Sun' is in development for 'Twilight' fans.

When the Twilight movies were originally released in theaters, each installment became a massive box office hit. That is an achievement that would be hard to conquer today, taking into account how the entertainment industry has changed. Nevertheless, fans are still in love with the story between Edward, Bella, and Jacob. According to WordsRated, over 160 million copies of the Twilight books have been sold over the world.

Source: Summit Entertainment

Article continues below advertisement

The series isn't as popular as it was during its peak, but there's plenty of demand for it. In 2020, Stephanie Meyer returned to Forks, Washington, thanks to Midnight Sun, the first Twilight book but told from the perspective of Edward. That novel sold 1 million copies in its first week alone, proving fans still want to sink their teeth into this narrative. The Hollywood Reporter also stated that an animated series based on Midnight Sun is in development at Netflix.