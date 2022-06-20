What to Know About the ‘Valorant’ Episode 4, Act 3 End Date
After the highly-anticipated Valorant Episode 4, Act 3, premiered in April 2022, video game lovers have continuously witnessed the shooter game’s new updates. When she opened the season, longtime players became enamored with a new Initiator Agent, Fade. Episode 4, Act 3 also introduced a fresh Battlepass collection, accompanied by an RGX 11z Pro skins return.
With all of Valorant’s changes, it’s no surprise that there’s been a buzz over when the current act will end. Here’s everything we know about Valorant Episode 4, Act 3’s end date, and how soon Episode 5 will come out.
When does the ‘Valorant’ Act end?
Riot Games launched Valorant Episode 4, Act 3, eight weeks after Act 2. According to its Instagram, the official end date is June 22, 2022. Once it ends, fans can reportedly begin playing the following season, Episode 5, Act 1, shortly after the Episode 4, Act 3 finale.
The latest installment in the Valorant series developed a new character while giving its older ones new looks.
“The Agent of your dreams is finally here,” Valorant’s team tweeted of Fade in April 2022. “Neon, Sova, and Jett are also looking a bit different. And those Competitive 5-stack queues are now more forgiving to your Rank Rating.”
Riot Games created ‘Valorant’ Episode 5, Act 1’s battle pass for shooter fans in mind.
While Valorant Episode 4, Act 3 gave fans Fade, Episode 5, Act 1 reportedly has something bigger in mind to pay homage to its customers. After witnessing fans complain about the “competitive queue” of the games, the new Valorant battle pass is tailored for them, per One Esports.
To ensure gamers “celebrate small victories” with their techniques, the battle pass includes collectibles like the Heavy Lifting gun buddy and Shimmer weapon skins to give players a better advantage. Riot Games producer Laura Baltzer told the outlet that it was necessary “to make players feel like they’re the best of the best” while playing Episode 5, Act 1.
Valorant is exclusively available on PC.