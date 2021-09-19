'Big Brother 23' Made History Weeks Before Its Finale

The Big Brother 23 finale is still more than a week away, but it’s already been a landmark season for the long-running CBS reality competition series.

According to Parade, the 23rd season’s finale will air on Wednesday, Sept. 29, meaning the latest iteration of the show will have lasted 85 days.

Big Brother producers made a big push for diversity this season — long overdue, if you ask us — and now, Big Brother 23 is breaking new ground…