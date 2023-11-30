Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Set Your Alarms! Here's When and How to Stream 'The Golden Bachelor' Finale on Hulu 'The Golden Bachelor' finale is imminent, but if you can't watch it live, don't fret — it'll be available to stream on Hulu the following day! By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 30 2023, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor is coming to an end.

The highly anticipated two-hour finale premieres on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

If you miss the live broadcast, don't fret — it'll be available to stream on Hulu the next day!

Listen up, party people! We're about to bid a fond farewell to Gerry Turner's eight-week stint as the inaugural Golden Bachelor. It's been quite an emotional rollercoaster of golden-aged romance, but now it's officially time to close this epic chapter with a bang — or, in this case, a lifelong commitment.

Just like the tear-jerking episodes before it, the grand two-hour finale will dazzle your screens on ABC. But hey, if life's got you on the go and you can't park yourself in front of the TV, no worries — Hulu has your back! On that note, read on to find out when the Golden Bachelor finale will be available to watch on the streaming platform.

Source: ABC

When will the 'Golden Bachelor' finale be available to stream on Hulu?

According to Hulu, the highly anticipated finale of The Golden Bachelor will be available to stream the next day. So, since the finale premieres on Thursday, November 30, fans can head over to the streamer on Friday, December 1, to catch the conclusion of Gerry's journey to find the second love of his life.

The streaming service doesn't offer an exact time frame, so we suggest you check first thing when you wake up. And hey, if you don't spot it right away, no need to hit the panic button — Hulu likes to savor the suspense by taking their sweet time uploading Bachelor and Bachelorette finales. Just stay chill, and let the streaming saga unfold!

Gerry previously admitted that dating was challenging for him.

Ahead of the finale, Gerry spoke with People about his dating history and revealed that he had quite a difficult time putting himself out there after the devastating death of his wife, Toni, in 2017. "I've dated a number of times since Toni's passed, more recently than back closer to when she's passed," he told the outlet. “For one reason or another, the attempts didn't work out."

Source: ABC

He figured he would be ready for a new relationship after a year of grieving the death of his high school sweetheart, but it didn't work out that way. Gerry told People, "Every time I thought I was ready, I realized I wasn't. Somehow I got it in my head that if you grieve for a year, that at the end of the year, you should be OK. It absolutely wasn't the case."

After nearly three years, Gerry met with a grief counselor: "It was a difficult time," he explained. "I finally decided, 'It's time for me to go see a grief counselor,' because I wasn't sure I was on track. I wasn't sure I was mending properly. It was probably a life changer for me because I remember having two sessions with the counselor, and he goes, 'You're fine. You just got to give yourself credit for being OK.'"