Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Courtship on USA Network.

Nicole Rémy's road to romance hasn't been easy, but she's definitely embodying true Jane Austen-esque main character energy on The Courtship. The reality dating series is a fun hybrid of Bridgerton and The Bachelorette, where Nicole is romanced by a bevy of suitors who have to court her in the old-fashioned, romantic way.

Think like the Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke style of courting, not Tinder!