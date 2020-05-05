Kelly Clarkson Is Living Her Best Life at Her Ranch in Montana

Along with the top 17 singers from Season 18, coaches Kelly Clarkson , Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas are calling in from their respective homes to mentor the contestants and watch each of them perform.

New episodes of The Voice are looking a little different these days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-running singing competition’s live shows , which typically take up the back half of a season, won’t be shot at Universal Studios Hollywood, but will instead be filmed remotely from all across the country.

Though Kelly typically splits her time between Nashville and L.A., the talk show host is currently living in Montana with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, their two kids , River and Remington ("Remy"), and the 38-year-old’s stepchildren, Savannah and Seth. Here’s what we know about the American Idol alum’s rustic retreat.

Where does Kelly Clarkson live in Montana?

The blonde beauty has been careful not to disclose where in Montana her family ranch is located — which is smart given that fans don’t always respect celebrities’ privacy — but she did share that they purchased the property a little over a year-and-a-half ago.

Source: NBCUniversal

Kelly explained that the land, which she and her husband have nicknamed "Vintage Valley," is exactly what the couple had been looking for. "Brandon and I love wide open spaces and coming to the ranch because, well, both of us grew up in the countryside," she stated during a mini tour on her YouTube channel. In fact, the spouses were both born in Fort Worth, Texas, though they didn’t start dating until 2012. "We literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week, so when we have time off, we really like to check out," Kelly said of their decision to quarantine in "The Treasure State."

"And it’s nice to get into nature… It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family," the Grammy winner added. "This is something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home." Though the estate has plenty of acreage and multiple buildings, Kelly revealed in a second YouTube video that the two parents and four kids all sleep in a one-room log cabin. "It’s super cute and cozy," she said while showing off River and Remy’s bunks.

Subscribers were quick to note that the tiny structure doesn’t have a bathroom, though Kelly later pointed out in yet another video that the toilet, shower, and tub are situated in a different building. The set-up may be nicer than most secluded homesteads, but the TV personality isn’t immune to Mother Nature’s whims.

"So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty," Kelly admitted in a tweet on March 22. "And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do."