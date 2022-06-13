Yes, Fans of 'Love, Victor' Can All Go to High School With the Characters
One of the best parts of Pride month is Love, Victor. 2022 brings the Hulu series’ third and final season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be excited about it. Based on the film, Love, Simon, and the book series, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Victor takes us back to high school through Victor’s eyes as he figures out his sexuality.
Love, Victor is one of those shows that brings us so close to its characters that we feel like we’re in high school with them. All of this makes us ask the question, where is Victor’s high school in Love, Victor? And where is it filmed?
‘Love, Victor’ takes place at Creekwood High School, a fictional high school in Shady Creek, Georgia.
Although it’s not often talked about in Love, Victor, the fact that it takes place in Georgia is essential to understanding some of the context of the series. Not everyone understands what it means to come out of the closet. Between Victor and Rahim’s backgrounds as children of first or second-generation immigrants, they have a lot in common in the small town of Creekwood, Georgia.
While the high school itself is fictional, it’s actually based on Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda author Becky Albertalli’s high school, Riverwood International Charter School, according to 11Alive. Riverwood is in Sandy Springs, a suburb outside of Atlanta, which served as the inspiration behind Love, Simon.
The high school in ‘Love, Victor’ is filmed in Los Angeles, although a different high school is used in ‘Love, Simon.’
Although Victor is supposed to go to the same high school as Simon, different high schools are used as the setting of each project. In Love, Simon, Grady High School, Marietta High School, and Atlanta International School were all used as the backdrop, all in Georgia. We mostly saw Marietta as the indoors of Creekwood and Atlanta as the facade and the library. Grady was used for its theater and its football field.
In Love, Victor, Hamilton High School in Los Angeles serves as Creekwood’s facade, whereas most indoor scenes are actually filmed on sets. This is partly due to the fact that there’s a much longer filming process with Love, Victor than with Love, Simon, because it’s a television series instead of a film. So using a real high school would have complicated filming schedules, and in all honesty, we may never have even noticed that there are different schools used throughout the franchise.
Love, Victor Season 3 premieres on June 15.