Other ‘Below Deck’ Chief Stews Sound Off on ‘Mediterranean’ Addition Natasha Webb
As Below Deck Mediterranean set sail for its seventh season, fans of the Bravo reality show met the new chief stewardess, Natasha Webb. Unfortunately, reviews among the Below Deck family have so far been mixed.
In one episode, for example, Captain Sandy Yawn praised Natasha’s work with guests but criticized her for the “filth” that’s left downstairs on the yacht at night. “When I walk down there, it’s dirty,” Sandy said.
Then, Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher told Showbiz CheatSheet that Natasha was getting a “bad run” with viewers. “They really want to see a chief stew who is good with their team and who hates the guests,” she added. “So, I feel bad for [Natasha]. It’s not easy to watch.”
Even worse, former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier said in a podcast interview that Natasha “doesn’t sound like interesting television,” per E! Online.
Here’s what else we know about Natasha.
‘Below Deck’ star Natasha Webb is a chief stew from the Yorkshire area of England.
According to her Bravo bio, Natasha hails from a small town in the English countryside of West Yorkshire. (Other celebrities from the Yorkshire area include Judi Dench, Patrick Stewart, Jodie Whittaker, Ed Sheehan, Lena Headey, and Zayn Malik, Hallam FM reports.)
Earlier in her career, Natasha “developed a strong work ethic” as she took on a variety of jobs, including schoolteacher, actress, nanny, bartender, and golf caddy. But she’s been focusing on yachting for the last 10 years.
“Always ready to welcome charter guests with a charming smile and a craft cocktail, she prides herself on her leadership style that is equal parts fair and flare,” Bravo adds.
Natasha is also the director of Indie-Pearl, a yachting recruitment agency. Her bio on the agency’s website reveals that she has gone from working as a stewardess to working as a chief stew and purser for 100-meter-plus superyachts. “Natasha feels that there is always a yacht out there for everyone, and is confident she can help find that particular one for each crew member,” the bio adds.
Yes, knows she looks like costar Natalya Scudder, and she’s “absolutely over the moon” about it.
In an interview with BravoTV.com, Natasha and Below Deck Mediterranean costar Natalya Scudder discussed their similar appearances. “Is this my sister? Is this my twin?” Natalya joked. “We’re like twins almost, yeah.”
The resemblance thrills Natasha, though. “I am absolutely over the moon to be called Natalya’s twin, because she’s super hot,” Natasha said. “She’s way more gorgeous than me, so I’ll take that. I mean, she’s stunning. She’s got a body like a supermodel. She’s just such a beautiful person, inside and out. It’s really nice to be called her twin.”
Natasha did share a way to tell her and Natalya apart, however: “I’m the one with the crazy Yorkshire accent, and Natalya’s the one with the Australian accent. If people know accents well, then they’re gonna know instantly. You definitely cannot mistake my accent. My accent’s pretty unique.”