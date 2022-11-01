Other ‘Below Deck’ Chief Stews Sound Off on ‘Mediterranean’ Addition Natasha Webb

As Below Deck Mediterranean set sail for its seventh season, fans of the Bravo reality show met the new chief stewardess, Natasha Webb. Unfortunately, reviews among the Below Deck family have so far been mixed.

In one episode, for example, Captain Sandy Yawn praised Natasha’s work with guests but criticized her for the “filth” that’s left downstairs on the yacht at night. “When I walk down there, it’s dirty,” Sandy said.