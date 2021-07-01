You Can Visit Princess Diana's Memorial in the Summer of 2021

According to the BBC , Princess Diana is buried at her family home at the Althorp Estate. Initially, she was going to be laid to rest in her family's vault at a church in Great Brington, but her brother Charles, Ninth Earl Spencer, said he was concerned about her grave being so open to the public. He wanted a place for her sons to visit her privately and where things would be maintained, so he made the change.

To be more specific, Princess Diana is buried on an island in a lake called The Oval, located in the Althorp Pleasure Garden. There, she's surrounded by trees that have been planted by members of her family as well as Diana herself.

According to the Althorp Estate's website, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has been in charge there for almost three decades. The home on its grounds has 500 years of history within its walls, and each room is said to have its own unique story.