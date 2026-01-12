Mattel Introduces Its 1st Autistic Barbie Doll — Here’s Where and How To Buy It! The inclusive doll is part of Barbie's diverse Fashionistas collection. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Mattel

Representation matters in everything, especially in the toys that are helping to raise younger generations. Since its inception in 1959, Mattel Inc. has used the Barbie brand to show there's an array of unique individuals in society.

The company has debuted multiple inclusive Barbies, including adding dolls with 35 different skin tones and some with various body types and differently-abled bodies. The brand has introduced shoppers to blind Barbie, a Barbie with down syndrome, and a Barbie and Ken with vitiligo. In January 2026, the company announced that an autistic Barbie would be joining its historic family. For many parents and children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), autistic Barbie is a welcomed addition to Mattel. Now that it's available for sale, here's where to buy one.

Autistic Barbie is available where most Barbies are sold.

According to Mattel's website, those interested in purchasing autistic Barbie can buy the doll at several major retailers: Walmart, Target, and Amazon. The website shows that the doll is available for $11.87 at Walmart and costs $10.99 at Walmart and Target. As of this writing, the doll is available only by shipping at Walmart and Target, and delivery isn't available.

Austistic Barbie has intentional characteristics to make autistic consumers feel seen.

Autistic Barbie is part of the brand's Fashionistas collection, which has also included the aforementioned Down Syndrome Barbie plus a Barbie with Type 1 Diabetes and a Barbie who embraces her natural afro. When the company decided to develop an autistic Barbie, they intentionally spent as much time as needed to develop a doll that accurately represented the ASD community.

In a press release shared by Mattel the day the Barbie dropped, the company shared they partnered with ASAN, a non-profit disability rights organization run by and for autistic people that advocates for the rights of the autistic community on the doll.

“Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work,” Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel said in the press release. "The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie."

Through its collaboration with ASAN, Mattel created several characteristics for autistic Barbie that fit some people who have autism. Some of the features included are the doll's ability to create body movements such as elbow and wrist articulation, enabling stimming, hand flapping, and other hand gestures that some members of the autistic community use to process sensory information or express excitement.

The creators also shifted the doll's eye gaze to represent how some members of the autistic community may avoid direct eye contact. Autistic Barbie also has several autistic-friendly accessories, including a fidget spinner ring on one finger, pink noise-cancelling headphones that some use to avoid sensory overload by blocking out background noise, and a pink tablet showing symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication apps (AAC) on its screen serves as a tool to help with everyday communication. The Barbie also wore purple due to the color being sensory-sensitive.