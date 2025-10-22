Grab Your Favorite Twirling Scarves and Head to These Spots for the Stevie Nicks Barbie "My hope is that she inspires fans, and especially young dreamers, to take that leap of faith and believe in their limitless potential." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 22 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/Stevie Nicks; Instagram/@barbie

Through the years, there have been a lot of specialty Barbies. We're not just referring to her many jobs, though Barbie is undoubtedly the hardest-working doll in the toy biz. We are talking about famous people and noteworthy humans who have been turned into Barbies. Apologies if that sounds like we're talking about a horror movie where someone is turned into an actual Barbie doll.

Article continues below advertisement

For decades, kids have been able to play with their favorite celebrity in doll form. Back in 1967, eight years after Barbie made her triumphant debut, a Twiggy doll was introduced to the world. The fashion model was known for her stylish pixie cut and signature false eyelashes, both of which lent themselves beautifully to a Barbie. More than 50 years later, another dreamy woman is getting dolled up a second time. Here's where you can buy the Stevie Nicks Barbie.

Article continues below advertisement

Wanna buy the Stevie Nicks Barbie? We got you.

According to an Instagram post from the Barbie account, the second Stevie Nicks doll is paying homage to her "Bella Donna" era. That album was released in 1981 and features songs like "Edge of Seventeen" and "Leather and Lace." This is the album that launched Stevie's solo career and is certified quadruple-platinum.

If you want to snag this iconic doll, you can shop online at the Mattel Creations website, Amazon, Walmart, or Target. The price varies depending on the retailer and ranges anywhere from $54.97 to $60.000. "I’m so honored to be part of the Barbie universe once again," said Stevie in a Mattel press release, per Billboard. The doll is available for preorder and ships Nov. 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Stevie goes on to say that while reflecting on the release of "Bella Donna," her first solo album, she is struck by how much courage it took to "step into the unknown" and discover her voice as a solo artist.

"My Stevie Nicks 'Bella Donna' Barbie is more than a doll; she symbolizes my musical journey, and the strength that comes from staying true to yourself," said the singer. "My hope is that she inspires fans, and especially young dreamers, to take that leap of faith and believe in their limitless potential."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Music Series Stevie Nicks Barbie from 2023

There are now two Stevie Nicks Barbie dolls in the world.

The "Bella Donna" Stevie Nicks Barbie is not the first doll Mattel has gifted us. Back in 2023, it released the Music Series Stevie Nicks doll. This was part of a Barbie Music Series, which also included Gloria Estefan and Tina Turner, to name a couple. The flowing black dress she wears was a nod to the outfit Stevie wore on the cover of the "Rumors" album. She comes equipped with a tambourine and platform boots.