Where Was ‘A Very British Scandal’ Filmed?By Jamie Lerner
Apr. 22 2022, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
There’s no limit to how much prestige British television we can enjoy, so thankfully, Prime Video is here to bring us A Very British Scandal. The series is all about one of the most notorious divorce and infidelity scandals of the 1960s in Great Britain, based on the story of Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany) and his second wife, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy).
Also set in the 1960s, A Very British Scandal films all over, you guessed it, Britain. In doing so, the series takes advantage of several iconic popular landmarks, as well as the beautiful scenery of the British countryside. So where was A Very British Scandal filmed? We highlight some of the popular landmarks featured.
Inveraray Castle, Scotland
The Inveraray Castle was the actual castle owned by the real Duke of Argyll, and luckily for all of us and the film production crew, A Very British Scandal was able to film there. Built in the 15th century, Inveraray Castle is perhaps the most popular landmark seen in the series and is available to visit on the edge of Loch Fyne in the Highlands.
The Golden Arrow
This may sound like a mountainside resort, but in A Very British Scandal, it’s the iconic dining train car. In reality, the Golden Arrow now runs on the Bluebell Railway, but for filming purposes, production was able to use a real Golden Arrow train at Tenterden, which is part of Kent and East Sussex Railway. In the series, this is when the Duke remarks that he saw Margaret at London’s Cafe de Paris club.
Goldsmiths Hall
Many might wonder where White’s, the St. James’s gentleman’s club, is filmed since it looks so iconic. And according to the show (and reality), the club is said to be the oldest in London. The actual Duke really was a member, but for the purposes of the series, filming took place in London’s Goldsmiths Hall, which is the headquarters of the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths. Yes, that is a real thing, and fun fact, their headquarters has been at this location since 1339.
West Wycombe Park
Neither the Duke or Duchess shy away from grandiosity, as evidenced with the Duchess’s mansion where she announces her divorce and moves on from her first husband. West Wycombe Park is in the Buckinghamshire area, and was originally built in the 17th century by Sir Francis Dashwood, whose descendants still own the residence today.
Ealing Town Hall
Another popular filming location, Ealing Town Hall doubles as one of the many court locations seen in A Very British Scandal. Located in Ealing, London, the municipal building may not be as exciting in its bureaucracy, but it has also appeared in The Dig.
London’s Fitzrovia
Fitzroy Square, also known as London’s Fitzrovia, is a posh Georgian square in central London, the only of its kind. An environmental success for London, Fitzrovia is home to many historic buildings, including the residences of George Bernard Shaw and Virginia Woolf. No. 6, where Margaret signs the divorce papers from her first husband, is the office and library of the Georgian Group.
Luton Hoo Hotel
Several hotels are also seen throughout A Very British Scandal, so production took advantage of the Luton Hoo Hotel, which is famous for its appearance in Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Importance of Being Earnest, and more recently, Enola Holmes. It doubles as Claridge’s in the new scandalous series.
Sheraton Grand London Park Lane
Park Lane is one of the more upper-class areas of London, so the 1927 art deco hotel was naturally the perfect fit to double as the “London Hotel,” where Margaret introduces her parents to the Duke in A Very British Scandal.
Rivoli Ballroom
Last, but definitely not least, the Rivoli Ballroom acts as the London club seen throughout A Very British Scandal. Whenever there’s a night out in the series, the classic Crofton Park ballroom makes its appearance to whisk us away to a 1960s British dreamland.
A Very British Scandal is now available to watch in three parts on Prime Video.