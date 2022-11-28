Where Was ‘The Noel Diary’ Filmed? This Holiday Movie Rings True to Life

The Netflix film stars Justin Hartley of This Is Us fame, and Barrett Doss, who, yes, you are right — you recognize from Station 19. Justin portrays an author, Jake Turner, who is summoned home during the holidays upon finding out his estranged mother has died.

Barrett plays Rachel, who is intent on finding her birth mom, who used to work for Jake’s family. The Noel Diary finds Jake and Rachel setting off on a road trip in an attempt to figure out their complicated pasts. Where was The Noel Diary filmed? Keep reading for all the details.