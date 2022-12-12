Wee-Hee! A Hilarious List of 'White Lotus' Season 2 Memes to Kick off Your Week

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.

From (totally iconic) scamming hookers to gay men conspiring to kill Jennifer Coolidge (The Watcher), The White Lotus Season 2 left us feeling satisfied.

Following the often-grim adventures of a group of guests and employees staying at the five-star White Lotus resort — this time in Sicily — Mike White's hit anthology seriesThe White Lotus notoriously ends in murder. Literal killing aside, the Emmy-winning satire's comedic undertones are killer.