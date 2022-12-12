Distractify
'The White Lotus'
Wee-Hee! A Hilarious List of 'White Lotus' Season 2 Memes to Kick off Your Week

Bianca Piazza - Author
By

Dec. 12 2022, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.

From (totally iconic) scamming hookers to gay men conspiring to kill Jennifer Coolidge (The Watcher), The White Lotus Season 2 left us feeling satisfied.

Following the often-grim adventures of a group of guests and employees staying at the five-star White Lotus resort — this time in Sicily — Mike White's hit anthology seriesThe White Lotus notoriously ends in murder. Literal killing aside, the Emmy-winning satire's comedic undertones are killer.

Given this, Season 2 has spawned an abundance of god-tier memes, and we've compiled a list of the best ones.

'The White Lotus'
Source: HBO Max
It's always a hell of a ride.

Source: Twitter/@tweetsbybob_

Though most White Lotus guests and employees make it out alive (the key word being "most"), it's only by the skin of their teeth. Season 3 can't come soon enough.

"Peppa Pig." - Valentina

Source: Twitter/@fabianigiraneza

Something about a crying Jennifer Coolidge holding a gun is worthy of an Emmy. Blend that with uptight hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) saying that she looks like Peppa Pig (and not Monica Vitti) and you've got yourself a superior meme.

Mia and Lucia are what dreams are made of.

Source: Twitter/@katpickhardt

Italian sex workers Mia and Lucia ending up on top — with 50,000 euros, might we add — is everything we needed from the Season 2 finale. It's just as beautiful as Lizzie and Isabella's journey in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

As for who the Paolo of The White Lotus is? All of the men. All of the men are Paolo.

Justice for Tanya.

Source: Twitter/@tweetsbybob_

Sadly, our queen Tanya did not make it out of the finale alive. Rest in peace to our almost-final girl.

Jennifer Coolidge should be armed in all of her roles moving forward.

Source: Twitter/@Jesse_bslade

A rich gal's got to protect herself! Naturally, Alyssa Edwards preparing for her role as sharpshooter Annie Oakley on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is a perfect representation of Tanya defending herself from those murderous gay men she met in Sicily.

Another 'RuPaul's Drag Race' x 'White Lotus' meme for you.

Source: Twitter/@mattxiv

Even though the erratic Tanya managed to kill off most of her murderous new pals, jumping off the yacht in heels proved to be fatal. Perhaps she shouldn't have jumped from there.

Gay men plotting to kill Jennifer Coolidge is somehow homophobic.

Source: Twitter/@tamalitopicoso

Moving forward, maybe it's not a good idea to marry someone you hardly know when you have half a billion dollars to your name. Poor Tanya.

Portia's sense of style is a sensitive topic in 'The White Lotus' fandom.

portiawhitelotus
Source: Instagram/@diet_prada

Love it or hate it, you have to admit that Portia's (Haley Lu Richardson) fashion choices are, well, eccentric. She looks like she just popped out of a Brooklyn-based maximalist blogger's TikTok video. After all, more is more!

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are currently streaming on HBO Max.

