'The White Lotus' Reveals What Happened Between Harper and Cameron (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.

Since the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus, viewers have been hooked on the couples vacation storyline. For those who may have forgotten, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) join Ethan's arrogant college roommate Cameron (Theo James) and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), on a trip to Sicily, and absolute chaos ensues.