[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark

Of course, every teen living in the hospice is close to death, but it’s hinted that some are closer than others. Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) begins to lose his motor functions by the end of the series, and Kevin (Igby Rigney) seems to continue fading. Plus, as the teens tell different stories, in which too many characters to count die, they’re also giving us some insight into their own relationships with death.

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are now available to stream on Netflix.