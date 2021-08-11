'The Kissing Booth 3' Ending Explained: Here's What You Should Know About Elle's Future (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Kissing Booth 3.

The first installment of The Kissing Booth premiered on May 11, 2018, on Netflix, and it immediately enamored fans with its engaging storylines, neatly paced editing, and colorful characters.

Starring Joey King as Elle Evans and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, The Kissing Booth 3 promises nearly two hours' worth of light-hearted fun. So, what will happen to the protagonists next? Who does Elle end up with?