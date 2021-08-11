'The Kissing Booth 3' Ending Explained: Here's What You Should Know About Elle's Future (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
The first installment of The Kissing Booth premiered on May 11, 2018, on Netflix, and it immediately enamored fans with its engaging storylines, neatly paced editing, and colorful characters.
Starring Joey King as Elle Evans and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, The Kissing Booth 3 promises nearly two hours' worth of light-hearted fun. So, what will happen to the protagonists next? Who does Elle end up with?
Elle ends up with [SPOILER] in 'The Kissing Booth 3.'
The Kissing Booth 3 picks up where The Kissing Booth 2 left off. Elle finds herself at crossroads in life after learning that she has been accepted to both Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley.
Her dreamy boyfriend, Noah, goes to Harvard, while Noah's brother and Elle's best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), wants to go to Berkeley. Elle and Lee have already made a pact to go to the same college — and she isn't one to let down a friend.
At the beginning of the movie, Elle gathers the courage to break the bad news to Lee and tell him that she chose Harvard after all. To console him, she presents the "Beach Bucket List," a lengthy document charting the perfect summer activities with which they can bring their high schooler years to an official close.
Sumo wrestling, cliff jumping, and a slushie-drinking contest are just some of the entries on the staggeringly ambitious document. But Elle and Lee can only go on so many unforgettable adventures before they are forced to think again about the bigger picture.
Lee and Noah's parents are thinking about selling the beautiful beach house where they are all staying for the summer. Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), Elle's admirer, makes another appearance — much to Noah's disappointment. Elle is increasingly struggling to meet everyone's expectations around her.
The last few scenes of 'The Kissing Booth 3' leave things open between several characters.
Unable to assert herself, Elle finds herself lagging behind at work while she is also failing to make her best friend, Lee, happy. To make matters worse, she and Noah also break up in the movie.
In the end, Elle chooses not to choose — insofar as doing so would require her to give up on what she wants in a bid to make someone else happy. She gives up on her studies at Harvard and Berkeley, spontaneously applying to a spring-term video game designing course at the University of Southern California instead. But those rooting for Elle and Noah have nothing to worry about.
With a time jump, the last scene of The Kissing Booth 3 offers a rare glimpse into the main characters' early adult years. As the foursome's reunion at the charity fair reveals, Lee and his high school girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young) not only gave the relationship another go, but they ended up getting engaged.
Meanwhile, Noah has to choose between accepting a job offer in Los Angeles and another one in New York. As for Elle? She lands a sweet gig as a video game designer. As the ending of the movie suggests, things might not be fully over between Noah and Elle. After bumping into each other at the charity fair, they head out for another motorcycle ride.
The Kissing Booth 3 is available on Netflix now.