Who Does Victor Finally Choose in the Final Season of 'Love, Victor'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Love, Victor Season 3 on Hulu.

And now for the biggest question of all, Love, Victor fans! Who does Victor (Michael Cimino) finally choose in the series finale? Benji (George Sear) or Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?

The answer lies in the porch. Or rather, the owner of the porch. You get the (porch) picture!