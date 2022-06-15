'Love, Victor' Concludes the Creekwood High School Experience in Season 3

For the last few years, author Becky Albertalli's "Simonverse" has completely taken over our lives.

It all started with her 2015 novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, which soon became a critically acclaimed romantic dramedy titled Love, Simon. Then, in 2020, Hulu expanded the universe with the spinoff series Love, Victor.

And now, after several years, we must say our goodbyes to the franchise.