'The Umbrella Academy' Offers a Tantalizing Glimpse Into the Background of Abigail Hargreeves

The opening narration of the first episode establishes plenty of mystery already.

"On the 12th hour of the first day of October 1989, 43 women around the world gave birth. This was unusual only in the fact that none of these women had been pregnant when the day first began."

Thus, Sir Reginald Hargreeves sought to locate and adopt as many of the babies as he could. "He got seven" of them, and each of them would exhibit supernatural abilities.