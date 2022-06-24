Who Is Harlan Cooper in 'The Umbrella Academy'? His Story Is Not Yet Over

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 2 and 3 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

There's no shortage of characters in a series like The Umbrella Academy. With a sizable ensemble cast through the adopted Hargreeves family, each super-powered sibling has their own arc. They interact with different people and go through struggles as they try to come together as (hopefully) stronger people. In Season 2, we meet Harlan Cooper (Justin Paul Kelly), who soon comes into great power.