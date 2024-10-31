Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Is Romance in the Air? AD Smith Sparks Dating Rumors With Another 'Love Is Blind' Alum 'Love Is Blind' alums AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland are reportedly dating. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 31 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

In the blink of an eye, Season 7 of Love Is Blind is over. All episodes were released over four weeks, culminating in the juicy reunion special on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

During the reunion, several cast members came together to reflect on the season's most heartwarming moments and spill some post-show tea. The audience also featured some recognizable faces, including Amber Desiree "AD" Smith from Season 6. If you recall, her journey didn't end happily, so who is she dating now?

Who is AD from 'Love Is Blind' dating?

Since early October 2024, AD has sparked dating rumors with Love Is Blind: UK Season 1 alum Ollie Sutherland. They were spotted enjoying dinner together in Mexico on Oct. 2, leading fans to speculate that this was the start of a beautiful new romance in the Love Is Blind universe!

While some fans are fully on board with this potential relationship, others believe it might be tied to AD and Ollie being part of the rumored cast for Season 3 of Perfect Match. In fact, a Reddit thread lists them among the rumored participants.

On Sept. 30, Reality Ashley reported that Season 3 of Perfect Match has wrapped filming, suggesting that AD and Ollie might have found love on the show and brought their romance into the real world. Ugh, how cute! Before filming Perfect Match, AD opened up about her dating life on the ESPY's red carpet in July 2024, telling Us Weekly that she was using the private dating app, Raya.